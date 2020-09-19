Kia Motors has launched its new sub 4 meter (less than 4 meter long) SUV Kia Sonnet in India. The initial price of Kia Sonet in India is Rs 6.71 lakhs. At the same time, the top model of this car can be purchased for Rs. 11.99 lakhs. This segment has a very strong competition in India, so the company has given aggressive pricing to this car.This car has received great response in India. Car bookings in India have now crossed the 25 thousand mark. The company claims that this car is getting more than 1,000 bookings daily.

6 month waiting period

Currently, there is a waiting period of 6 months for this car. The duration of waiting period depends on which variant you want to book. For many variants this period can be less than 6 months. This car has high demand for high end variants. The car is available in 2 trim levels including the Tech line and the sportier GT line.



Made in India car is sonnet

Kia sonnet is manufactured at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. From here it will be exported to other countries of the world. The company has introduced it as a connected car. This car has been introduced with high-tech features like iMT and virus protection.

Car features are dhansu

This compact Kia SUV has been introduced with 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment. Apart from this, the Bose has 7 speaker system, electric sunroof, front ventilated seats. This connected car can also be connected to a smartwatch.