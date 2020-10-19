What is the offer? This month, you can save up to Rs 1.56 lakh on the purchase of Carnival. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 80,000 is available on this car. Apart from this, you are getting a 3-year maintenance package which costs around Rs 48,000. Under this offer, you will also get a rear seat entertainment package, which costs Rs 28,000.

Engine and power The Carnival has a compliant 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. This engine generates 202 hp power and 441 Nm torque. Apart from this, the car has an 8 speed sportsmatic transmission.

Kia’s first MPV in India Kia Carnival is the company’s first MPV in India. Apart from this, the company has also launched Kia Celtos and Kia Sonnet in India. In India, this car competes with cars like Toyota Innova and Fortuner.

Kia Motors has announced a discount on the Kia Carnival MPV. You can save Rs 1.56 lakh by buying Kia Carnival MPV in October. This offer of the company is valid till 31 October. That is, buying this car can prove to be a profitable deal for you this month.