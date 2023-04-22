Kiara Lozanoone of the most famous singers of Corazón Serrano, generated various comments in recent days on social networks for allegedly having a sentimental relationship with the brand new entrant of the orchestra and his new partner, Edu Baluarte. The incident originated after the dissemination of a video. Given this, the artist turned to her Instagram account to clarify the issue, put an end to the rumors and explain what her current status is in her love.

How did the rumors originate among the members of Corazón Serrano?

The rumors of a sentimental relationship between Kiara Lozano and Edu Baluarte originated after the appearance of a clip. In the images you can see the singers of serrano heart talking in full orchestra concert. At one point, the closeness that both have is observed, as they even laugh and high-five their hands.

The video quickly received a response from the singer’s fans, as in the comments they assured that Kiara Lozano and Edu Baluarte would maintain a sentimental relationship. Some congratulated them, while others disagreed.

Kiara Lozano speaks out about the rumors

Given the rumors that originated, Kiara Lozano published a story on her Instagram account in which she clarified that she does not have an affair with her partner from Corazón Serrano. In addition, she explained what is the current state of her love for her.

“I have a number of messages asking me about this (in reference to the romance with Edu Baluarte), for which I have to answer: I’m single, without a partner, without dating, without headaches, without anyone I likenothing at all,” he wrote.

Kiara Lozano speaks out about romance rumors. Photo: Instagram/Kiara Lozano

