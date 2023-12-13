Regrettable. Kiara Laos, influencer and sister of the singer Flavia Laos, opened her heart to her followers to tell an anecdote that surprised more than one. The young woman stated that, during her stay in the United States, she suffered a robbery and an attempted deportation by the person who was going to help her live the “American experience.” Given this, Flavia defended her sister on the social network and gave her supportive comments. In this note, find out all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Flavia Laos celebrates the marriage of Mafer, Patricio Parodi's sister: “Congratulations, baby”

What did Kiara Laos say and what was her experience?

On TikTok, Kiara He uploaded three long videos in which he related that at the age of 15 he traveled to the United States to live his life there and that his parents left his guardianship to a family friend. But what was supposed to be a nice experience ended in a nightmare for her.

“My parents took care of my finances. QBut it all started when I started school and met Hispanic people. She (the person in charge of her guardianship) did not want me to join them, she said that 'they were dirty people' (…) Also, if something cost me 40 dollars, she told me to tell my dad that it was 70 or 100 dollars. “She grabbed the money,” she began, telling her.

YOU CAN SEE: The time Flavia Laos and Luciana Fuster faced off in a beauty contest, who won?

Why was Kiara Laos threatened with being deported to Peru?

The young woman said that the woman who was in charge of her well-being told lies to her relatives about her actions in the United States. Kiara She indicated that she called her parents to tell them that the situation with her at home was unsustainable. The owner of the house threatened to initiate the procedures to have her deported and sent to Peru.

“The day after the call, at 6 in the morning, he told me: 'Get up, you can't stay here any longer.' I called a friend to ask if I could stay at her house and she agreed. I packed my suitcase and the lady put me in her car, but I began to see that we were not going to my friend's house. And she told me: 'We are going to the airport, I am taking you there to be deported.'”he continued.

Laos also said that his father called the lady who had his guardianship and made her see reason.

YOU CAN SEE: Flavia Laos: who is your father, Mario Laos, and what does he do?

How did Kiara Laos' story end?

The dad of Kiara Laos He traveled to accompany her and change guardianship, so that she can continue in the United States. Likewise, she asked the woman she trusted to go to her house to pick up her daughter's things, but she refused and said that she would take her belongings to her new residence. .

“Four days passed and he didn't send me anything. In the end, he sent me 3 bags and we realized they were his 10-year-old daughter's belongings. When we called, she denied everything and took all my belongings and my documents. I reported her for robbery at a police station, but They said that they had nothing to do with it and that I had to go to court (…) I canceled all communication with her and over time I became friends with her daughter. I don't wish her harm. “I don't look back anymore,” she concluded.

After making his testimony public, Flavia Laos He gave support to his younger sister in the comments: “Love, I know how bad you had it and I am with you forever.”wrote.

#Kiara #Laos #tells #painful #experience #Flavia #defends