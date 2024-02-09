Kiara Gonzales, a prominent figure in the Peruvian music scene, has traveled a remarkable path from her beginnings in cumbia to her current role as a digital content creator. Born in Chiclayo, her talent and charisma led her to be part of renowned groups such as Serrano Heart and Papillonbefore embarking on his path as a soloist.

His time at Corazón Serrano marked a before and after in his career. A member of the group's first female quartet, her voice became nationally known with songs like 'My heart is crying for you'. However, her stay in Corazón Serrano was brief, less than seven months, however, to this day her followers continue to sing her songs.

How did Kiara Gonzales get started?

In an exclusive interview with The RepublicKiara Gonzales told us that her career began in her adolescence, specifically at 15 years old. Originally from Chiclayo, in northern Peru, Kiara took her first steps in the world of music by performing in casinos, accompanied only by tracks. Her talent soon led her to join the Colonial Group, a local group that performed huainos and was well known in the north and mountains of the country.

Why did you leave Corazón Serrano for Papillon?

After two years with the Colonial Group, Kiara had the opportunity to join Corazón Serrano, one of the most recognized cumbia orchestras in Peru. Her time in this group was an enriching experience; However, after approximately seven months, she decided to make a significant career transition. Kiara joined Papillon, because she wanted to come to Lima to make her presentations, and it was something that Papillon offered her, in addition to a monthly payment.

“They called me from the Papilón orchestra and since I always wanted to be living in Lima, so I said 'ah, well, they are giving me that opportunity, let's go there,'” declared Kiara Gonzales.

The cumbia singer added: “In those years, Serrano HeartHe paid me 150 per event, but we had several events. Sometimes, in the day, we had two or even three events and in Papillon, I did earn a monthly payment. “In addition, he considers that one of the most representative songs of him in Papillon was 'I miss you so much.'

YOU CAN SEE: UNI students create rocket and will compete in the US against MIT, Stanford and other universities

Why did she feel uncomfortable in Corazón Serrano?

Despite the good treatment received by the Guerrero family, owners of Corazón Serrano, Kiara mentioned having felt uncomfortable in the orchestra, mainly due to her height. Being the tallest in the group, she often had to wear ballet flats, so she didn't feel very comfortable.

“The gentlemen treated me super well, the Guerrero family behaved super well, but I, for my part, didn't feel comfortable because I was the tallest of all of them and I had to wear ballet flats to not be so tall. So, for that part , I didn't feel very comfortable, but then, with them, everything was fine,” declared the cumbiambera.

YOU CAN SEE: This SCHOLARSHIP pays you $8,200 to study in Canada: find out how to apply if you are Peruvian

Kiara reveals the reason for leaving the OnlyFans platform. Photo: Kiara Gonzales' Instagram

What happened to your OnlyFans?

Kiara in 2022 also ventured into the OnlyFans platform, known for its adult content. This experience allowed her to explore and express the more sensual side of her, something completely new to her. Although initially it was a lucrative and exciting adventure, she eventually decided to withdraw from the platform when she felt that the expectations of her followers exceeded her personal limits.

“I reached my limit because people wanted to see a little more and I said no, that's it. That's it. That's it. I don't make that type of content anymore,” concluded the former member of Papillon.

#Kiara #Gonzales #reveals #left #Corazón #Serrano #join #Papillon #quotI #earned #monthly #paymentquot