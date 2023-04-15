In the late 1970s and early 1980s, a different series caught the attention of international audiences: ‘The fantasy island’; In it, the protagonists, Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán) and his little assistant Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize), received exclusive guests who arrived on a seaplane on a distant island to seek to fulfill their most cherished fantasies.

Thirty-eight years later, the story returns through the platform Universal +, this time starring Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, granddaughter of the iconic Mr. Roarke; and Kiara Barnes, in the role of Ruby, her assistant, a woman who arrives on the island with a terminal illness. The Republic spoke with Kiara Barnes via Zoom about the premiere of the second season of ‘Fantasy Island’ on Universal +, starting tomorrow.

— Before joining this modern version of ‘Fantasy Island’, did you have a chance to review the original 80’s series starring Ricardo Montalbán?

Yes I investigated. I’m a 90s baby so I wasn’t around 70 when the show came out, but luckily we live in a digital age so I was able to check out a few episodes and do my research on the original. Also, in my family there were a lot of people who grew up watching ‘Fantasy Island’ religiously, so it was really cool, they gave me a lot of information.

— Unlike the original, this version is led by women. Do you think this decision has a particular reason? Empowerment maybe?

I think we are entering this era that will hopefully last and continue in hollywood, where people want to see people who look like them, the world around them, and have more representation. I think that women, in general, have struggled for many years in Hollywood to be seen and respected and not just as the girlfriend or the girly girl… (so) we have more depth. It was really cool to me that Fox and Sony got together and said, “We want two female leads”; and, furthermore, women of color. That’s amazing and a big change, it really is; so it’s been historic to be a part of this and reaffirm this new wave of actors where we’re seen as equals and valued in positions that show we’re not just in one season, but in two. People like to see themselves reflected on television.

— Who or who inspired you to build a character like Ruby?

Ruby is connected to me, to Kiara, in many ways, but especially to my nana, my grandmother, who is so sweet and one of the most caring people I’ve ever met. She is always ready to shake your hand, cook for you, do anything. She is God. With eight children that she raised on her own and a huge number of grandchildren. Yes, she was the one who inspired this earth-grounded being, so it’s been a joy to be connected. And I even had the opportunity to bring my nana to the set to watch me record.

— If Kiara had the chance to visit ‘Fantasy Island’, what would your fantasy be?

Going to different eras and playing at different times, it would be fun to go back to the 70’s or 80’s or see me baby in the 90’s. Play with the style changes, hair and makeup. Not necessarily living there all the time, just a few hours, going through the portal to do other things.

— How has the chemistry of having Roselyn Sánchez as a leading couple been?

It has been a dream come true. She’s the funniest person I’ve ever met really, that girl makes me laugh just looking at her, she’s so authentic, she doesn’t get intimidated just because she’s her, she’s always been like that since the first moment she walked in, and I think that’s the reason of his successful career. She couldn’t ask for a better partner, we have great chemistry, friendship and lots of love, we connect so well. We really care about each other off set and we talk a lot. We are quite in contact. She will be a friend of mine for life.

