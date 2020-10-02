More than 6 months have passed while theaters across the country are closed due to Corona virus. Meanwhile, films were released on OTT, but Bollywood lovers are waiting for theaters to open. Now the government has given permission to open theaters from October 15, following the guidelines. However, the government has said that only half of the total capacity of theaters will be able to sit in the hall. Now the question is which film will be released first after the cinemas are closed for so long.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Indu Ki Jawani will be the first Bollywood film to be released when theaters open. The report states that Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ will be the first film from Hollywood, while Tamil superstar Vijay’s ‘Master’ will be the first film in South to be released in theaters when it reopens.

According to the report, a cinema owner has stated that the film Tenet and Master are all set for release. He has told that Nikhil Advani has not even sold his film ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ to any online platform yet. In this case Nikhil is not bound by any kind of contract. After the cinema blossom in Unlock 5 now, it can definitely be assumed that ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ will be the first Bollywood film to be released.

The theater owner has also told that the performance of ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ will also give other producers a chance to see how the audience responds once the talkies open again. Indu Ki Jawani is a small budget film which has already recovered its costs, so the capacity of 50% viewers will not make much difference to the performance of the film. Let me tell you that ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ was first to be released on 5 June 2020 but due to the closure of theaters, it could not be released.

