Bollywood’s beautiful actress Kiara Advani is making a lot of headlines on social media these days because of two things. First, her bold picture in the latest maroon rangha ghagra saree posted on her most awaited film Lakshmi Bomb’s first song Burj Khalifa and second Insta. Kiara’s bold maroon look posted on insta is very much liked by her fans.

This beautiful saree for Kiara has been designed by designer Arpita Mehta. The price of this saree is being reported as Rs 98,000.

Kiara looks gorgeous in a light berry polka print and hand made embroidered ghagra. She has paired her sari with a ballet look. Also, to give his style an ethnic look, he has draped his pallu over his neck in a very stylish manner.

If you talk about Kiara’s blouse, then the glass work has been done on the crepe silk fabric. Overall, Kiara’s look is enough to inspire people in the festive season.

Let me tell you, Kiara Advani is going to be seen in the lead role in the film Lakshmi Bomb along with Akshay Kumar. His film is scheduled to be released on November 9 on the OTT platform.