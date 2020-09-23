Celebrity Beauty and diet Secrets: Bollywood’s ‘Kabir Singh’ girl Kiara Advani is not only recognized for her great acting but also for her slim-trim figure and beauty. It is the desire of every girl to find out what diet and skin care routine Kiara Advani follows for her skin care. If you have any such desire, then let me tell you, Kiara believes that what we eat is also visible on our body and skin. In such a situation, what does Kiara Advani eat, what does she put on her face, to keep herself fit, healthy and glowing all the time. Let’s know.

Start the day with warm water-

Kiara is the first to wake up in the morning and drink lemon juice in a cup of warm water on an empty stomach. They believe that doing so detoxes their body completely.

Oats at Breakfast-

Kiara likes to eat oats in the first mile of the day ie Breakfast. Kiara likes to eat fruits like apples, strawberries, blueberries, oranges in oats. Kiara believes that the many fibers and carbohydrates present in oats retain energy within them during workouts.

Apple in pre-workout snack meal-

Kiara’s favorite mile is her pre-workout snack. Between 3 and 4 o’clock in the afternoon, Kiara prefers to eat apple pieces with peanut butter before a workout.

Bread and vegetables danced at lunch

Kiara loves home food. Kiara likes to eat ragi or nachni roti instead of normal flour bread at lunch. She takes lentils and vegetables along with roti. Kiara loves eating vegetables like spinach, pumpkin, cheese.

Fish at dinner

At dinner, Kiara likes to eat fish and that too especially salmon fish and that too with nachni roti.

Moisturizer Cream-

Kiara never gets out of the house without applying moisturizer cream and sunscreen on her face. She says that after washing her face, she applies good and moisturizer cream according to her skin type. She also applies sunscreen on her face 15 minutes before leaving the house. By doing this, their skin does not tan.

Keeps the skin hydrated –

Kiara drinks a glass of water every ½ hour daily to keep her skin hydrated. Not only this, Kya prefers to stay on liquid diet. They say that if drinking water again and again is boring, then you can also drink coconut water 2 times a day and sugar free juice and butter milk 2 times a day. Kiara also uses Ceram on her skin. This keeps their skin glowing forever.