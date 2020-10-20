Kiara named Hrithik and Akshay Kumar Kiara told Neha Dhupia on her chat show that she should have all the qualities in her partner. They said that they should be present like Jennifer Lawrence. He should be like Hrithik in appearance and Discipline and Stamina Akshay. Not only this, Kiara has given some other features.

Who has as much money as Ambani He said, ‘be the one who has as much money as Ambani and also has talent like Farhan Akhtar and Ayushman Khurana’. Surely this list of Kiara Advani is very long.

Fish with ladyfinger is the best food Kiara told many things about her food and drink. They said that they have okra, pumpkin and salmon fish everyday. He said, ‘I don’t think anyone can eat salmon with ladyfinger, even my mother finds it strange. This is my own made test and I like it very much.

Lady lady hides in the restaurant She also told that many times she also hide her ladyfinger curry at the restaurant in Bandra. If food is not available on time, then their anger starts to appear outside.

‘I feel hungry at 12’ Kiara said, “My father always advises me to keep a box of almonds with me.” He said, “I start feeling hungry by 12 o’clock, but the lunch break is between one and half to two o’clock.” He told that his team secretly brings food from the vanity van during that time.

Kiara can leave the film if this happens Kiara said that she is scared of birds. She said that she could never do a Muskali song like Sonam Kapoor and if someone told her she would prefer to leave the film.

