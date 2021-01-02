Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is celebrating vacation in Maldives these days. She has gone here to celebrate New Year. Kiara has not shared much pictures of vacation on social media but recently she has shared some pictures and videos. Kiara’s glamorous style is revealed in these pictures.

Kiara wearing a red dress, big sunglasses on her eyes and tying on the head, is seen in quite a happy look. They can be seen staring at nature under a tree. At the same time, Kiara is seen riding a bicycle in the video. Earlier, Kiara shared a photo in which she was wearing a backless dress and was looking at Samandar.

By the way, let us tell you that Kiara has not gone alone on this vacation. He has also been accompanied by Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra, with whom his name has been associated for quite some time. Kiara-Siddharth has not said anything publicly about their relationship so far, but together they have cleaned many things while going on vacation to celebrate New Year.

By the way, Siddharth was in a relationship with Alia Bhatt before Kiara. Both made their debut with the film ‘Student of the Year’. Both of them had a breakup after which Alia entered into a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.