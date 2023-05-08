We can search very diligently for complicated metaphors, make striking comparisons or name all kinds of far-fetched points of criticism, but you can actually make a review of the renewed Kia Xceed in one sentence: ‘If you like it and have no specific wishes , feel free to buy it.’ Great, we’re going to celebrate the weekend. Do you close when you’re done?

Unfortunately, the editors-in-chief expects just a little more effort on our part. You’re looking at the updated Kia Xceed, the elevated version of the regular Ceed. Cool are the new taillights, which now have a kind of honeycomb pattern. It looks a bit like factory tuning, but he can take it. You can also order this Xceed for the first time as a GT-Line, or as a GT-PlusLine, such as this one. This makes it look just a bit thicker.

Little wrong with the Kia Xceed

More importantly, there is still absolutely nothing wrong with this Kia Xceed. It looks nice, has average fuel consumption, is sensibly priced, is very nice and drives comfortably enough. Everything you need in a car. A colleague who did take the trouble to come up with a metaphor aptly described the car as a cheese sandwich: perhaps no one will name the Dutch lunch as their favorite meal, but everyone (without specific wishes) can appreciate it.

Not only the sportier bumpers are new, also the graphics for the infotainment system. Kia opts for a purple design with a minimalist home screen. If you dive into the menus, you get a kind of neon-like design for the icons, which is slightly more sensitive to taste. Fits well with the rear lights. It is more important that the system works smoothly and that everything is arranged logically. If you prefer to see the screen of your phone, you can of course do so, via the well-known Apple and Android links.

Really no downsides?

Do we still have something to say? We thought you’d never ask. It’s all little things. Your passenger will never fully close the door the first time, causing the car to beep frantically as you drive away. You have to close the door a little harder than with other cars. Not one passenger we take closes the door all the way on the first try. Not necessarily a criticism, more of an observation.

Under the control panel of the infotainment system there are bumps that are just not properly aligned with the icons of, for example, the navigation or the settings. These look like buttons, but they are just decorations and they have no further function. The real buttons are the icons themselves. The plus: At least there are buttons.

Just like with Hyundai, you turn the volume up by pushing the button on the steering wheel up. Selecting the next number is then again the button down. Horrible. And the center armrest lever feels cheap. Finally, stones from the road inside are clearly audible. You understand: these are all things you get used to quickly enough.

Not exciting, but good

The Kia Xceed isn’t thrilling to drive, but no one would Top Gear take it seriously if we were to write that down as a point of criticism. By the way, you do have versions with 204 hp, which should be more than enough. Our version was the one with 160 hp, which had enough puff for Dutch traffic to come along smoothly. Cheese sandwich anyone?

Specifications Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 160 GT-PlusLine (2023)

engine

1,482 cc

four-cylinder turbo

160 hp @ 5,500 rpm

253 Nm @ 1,500 rpm

Drive

front wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds

top 208 km/h

Consumption (average)

6.2 l/100 km

141 g/km CO2 C Label

Dimensions

4,395×1,826x

1,495 mm (lxwxh)

2,650mm (wheelbase)

1,300 kilograms

50 l (petrol)

426 / 1,394 l (luggage)

Prices

€41,695 (NL)

€34,290 (B) – GT Line