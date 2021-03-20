VIDEO We thoroughly tested the plug-in hybrid version of the Kia XCeed with 48 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode

The Kia XCeed PHEV it has exactly the same powertrain as the Kia Niro and ranks as one of the most affordable zero-emission cars on the market. Compared to the Niro, it offers a more attractive design and a more complete equipment that justifies its slightly higher price.

The total power of 141 hp is obtained by combining the operation of a 105 hp 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine with that of a 61 hp electric motor. The battery in charge of powering the electric motor, which has a capacity of just under 9 kWh and offers 48 kilometers of autonomy in 100% electric mode, subtracts 100 liters of space in the trunk.

If you want to see more videos like this, subscribe to the Autocasión channel.