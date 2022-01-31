In 2022, the Korean company Kia will introduce the updated flagship K9 sedan on the Russian market, which was previously sold under the name K900. This is stated in a press release received by the editors of Izvestia on January 31.

“The decision to change the name is due to the fact that with the update the model received significant changes in both design and equipment, which allows it to claim its own unique name,” the message says.

The sedan can be distinguished from its predecessor thanks to a modified front optics with T-shaped elements of diode daytime running lights, an enlarged radiator grille, as well as a new Kia logo on the hood.

In the back, there were other lights. The place for attaching the license plate was moved from the trunk lid to the bumper. In addition, the model received 19-inch original alloy wheels.

In Russia, Kia K9 will be offered with a 3.3-liter petrol engine producing 249 hp. The motor works with an automatic eight-speed transmission. The car is available with an all-wheel drive system.

More detailed information about the start date of sales, technical specifications, trim levels and prices of the updated Kia K9 for the Russian market will be provided later.

