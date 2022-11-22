The new Kia logo has brought a breath of renewal to the image of the Korean brand, with a simpler and more modern brand that accompanies the Asian car manufacturer in the transition path towards sustainable mobility. The letters of the new Kia symbol seem not to have been understood by everyone, to the point that some users would confuse the Kia writing with KN. This error is highlighted by web searches, with some results on Google Trends confirming the confusion of a certain number of people, especially in the United States.

In addition to the famous search engine, however, even on Reddit there would have been some cases in which a number of users would have asked for information on “auto KN”. Google Trends data show that this phenomenon is not only limited to the United States, as some people in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are also conducting searches such as “KN SUV”, “KN car brand price” and “KN car brand electric. Searches in America are similar and include “What is the KN car brand”, “KN Carnival car”, “What is KN” and “KN Telluride car”. The searches for “KN car” every month would be over 30,000, as highlighted by Tire Meets Road, underlining that in any case Kia is a search keyword in the order of 1.83 million clicks. An error that does not have such an impact therefore for the Korean car manufacturer which in any case sees itself as the protagonist of this small lack of understanding of users, to the point that in some cases, Google Chrome is automatically suggested “KN Car” and “KN Car Brand” in searches over Ocean.