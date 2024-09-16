In the electrification strategy of the KIA range there will also be room for a 100% electric city car, but it’s not the right time yet. The Korean car manufacturer actually wants to wait until the cost of electric cars drops, so as to make its small full electric accessible to the greatest number of people: KIA’s idea is to make sure it has a price list of approximately 20,000 euros, a target that is certainly not easy to reach.

Electric city car KIA from 20,000 euros

KIA President Ho-Sung Song confirmed to Autocar that an electric city car to replace the Picanto in the long term was the next goal of the company. But it is aware of the fact that a car of this type before the end of the decade is unlikely to see the light: “Our next target is an EV model starting at 30,000 euros, this is what we are preparing to offer to customers. However, we think it will take less than 25,000 euros to have our electric cars and maybe we can leverage around 20,000 euros. But this cannot happen in the next two years“.

Electric and the question of costs

The number one of the Korean giant has admitted that targeting the segment of city cars of 15,000-20,000 euros is a very difficult task. difficult and a lot demandingand not only for KIA but also for all other car manufacturers, regardless of the powertrain. Indeed: making this segment of cars completely electric it just made things more difficult.

But there is no reason to worry

But this does not slow down KIA’s ambitions, on the contrary: Song said he was convinced that while the demand for electric cars in Europe seems apparently slow, the general trend is that the EU itself is becoming stronger, which is why there is no need to worry about the adoption of electric vehicles in the long term. “In the meantime, most of the manufacturers he’s doing his best to reduce the cost of electric vehicles and thus offer a better price to customers”, he concluded.