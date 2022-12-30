At the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards the great protagonist is KIA. The Korean automaker was the most awarded of all those in the running for the 2023 edition of the award, with five models which were named the best in their respective categories: special mentions for the Soul and Seltos SUVs, which respectively for the ninth and third consecutive year were awarded in the sub-compact crossover category.

Satisfaction also for the fully electric EV6, which together with the 2023 Sportage triumphed in the compact crossover category. Finally, the Sorento was also awarded, which proved to have no rivals in the medium-sized crossover category. “Robust SUVs, but also efficient crossovers and innovative electric vehicles: the comprehensive range from KIA offers the world-class design, exceptional quality and cutting-edge technology that today’s discerning motorists are looking for – said Steven Center, COO & EVP of KIA America – Being the most awarded brand in the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards 2023 represents another transformational moment for KIA as we pursue our mobility leadership goals.”. Recall that the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards were first awarded in 1967: since then, they have always been objective criteria as price, features, performance, fuel economy, reliability record and resale value decide which models deserved the award and which did not.

“The growth of KIA as an innovative group in the transportation sector it was exciting to watch – added the editor Tom Appel, who led the selection process of this year’s list – The depth of the Korean brand’s product range includes any solution for almost any consumer, ranging from value to luxury through to sportiness. In each popular segment, KIA offers an incredible model that buyers must take into consideration”.