Everything you need to know about the Kia Stonic gpl: from the engines to the interiors, from the on-board technology, passing through the prices of each set-up

Riccardo Rossi

Kia is present in the crossover segment with the Stonic model. The main features of this car are the sporty design and a good interior space suitable for comfortably accommodating four passengers.

The outsiders — Stonic, long 4,140mm, features a sporty body design. At the front we find a grille with a tiger nose design and sharp-shaped light clusters. The side line is distinguished by plastic guards along the lower part of the bodywork, giving the Stonic a crossover look. At the rear there is a large plastic bumper and a circular-shaped chrome exhaust.

Dimensions Approval Five seats Length 4,140mm Length 1,760mm Height 1,520mm Step 2,580mm Weight 1,183kg Boot capacity 332 litres

interior and technology — Stonic’s interiors are made with well-made materials, assembled with care and precision. At the center of the dashboard is an 8-inch display, combined with an analog-digital dashboard. Thanks to a step of 2,580mm driver and passengers benefit from sufficient space for long journeys. The trunk has a capacity of 332 litres. Kia Stonic is equipped with advanced Adas systems such as: rear view camera with dynamic guidelines, Tire pressure monitoring system, Cruise control with speed limiter, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, High Beam Assist, Lane Following Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. See also The seven goals that Federico Valverde has scored in the first half of the 2022-2023 season

Layouts and prices — Kia Stonic LPG is available in two trim levels: Urban and Style. The Urban version has a starting cost of 21,250 euros. The Style set-up has a starting price of 23,950 euros.

Main features of the set-up Urban: bi-function halogen front lights; bluetooth with voice recognition; 8-inch touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; manual climate control

The version style adds to the Urban trim: 16-inch alloy wheels; Lane Keeping Assist (Lka) and Driver Attention Warning (Daw); 4.2″ Supervision Cluster; Lane Following Assist (Lfa); High Beam Assist (Hba)

The LPG engine — Kia Stonic is available with two LPG engines.

1.2 Eco LPG Diet Petrol/lpg Displacement 1,197 civil code Power 82 hp Couple 107.5Nm Acceleration 0-100km/h 13.5 seconds Full speed 165 km/h You consume 7.7 l/100 km (Wltp) Emissions 125g/km (Wltp) Exchange 5-speed manual Weight 1,183kg Traction Front

1.0 Tgdi Eco LPG automatic Diet Petrol/lpg Displacement 998 civil code Power 95 hp Couple 167Nm Acceleration 0-100km/h 11.7 seconds Full speed 180 km/h You consume 7.1-7.7 l/100km (Wltp) Co2 emissions 115-125g/km (Wltp) Exchange 7-speed DTC Traction Front Weight 1,250kg See also Anatomy of Mou, the Pied Piper who reaping successes and sacrificial victims

Pros and cons — Listed below are the pros and cons of Kia Stonic.

Merits: the cockpit is made of sturdy materials, assembled with precision; interior space is sufficient for four passengers; the 8-inch screen is intuitive to use; good functioning of the Adas.

Defects: the exterior design is starting to feel the years go by; visibility to the rear is not excellent due to the slightly inclined rear window; baggage with a volume of 332 liters is not large enough to meet the needs of a family.