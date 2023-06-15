The Kia Stinger will still have a successor. With a very large diesel-like driving range.

Sometimes there are those cars that are great, regardless of the brand. You can’t have anything with Kia, but that Stinger is a very cool device. The sporty five-door liftback was created as a kind of image builder. Normally a manufacturer chooses a sports car, but now it was a model that was not even that out of reach.

Smart, because that way you can retain current Kia customers for longer. From the Rio to the Ceed, from Ceed to an Optima and from an Optima to a Stinger. The longer you can keep the customer on board, the better.

But despite the fact that a lot of people really like the Kia Stinger, hardly anyone bought one. In the Netherlands that was also quite logical, because you paid quite a lot of BPM on it.

Still a Kia Stinger successor

The facelift model has been delivered here for a while, but Kia scrapped two engines: the 2.0 petrol and the 2.2 diesel, so that the Stinger was only available with the 3.3 V6 and cost a ton. Like the Nissan 370Z or the Ford Mustang GT, we can’t imagine a normal person spending a ton on a Kia Stinger despite that. Maybe a few demo cars or lead cars for senior management. In short, the fact that the Stinger is going out is therefore not surprising given the sales figures.

But what does the fact mean, the car is going to make its comeback! Yes, the model is not doomed. Well, the current model does, of course. But there will be a successor, according to that ET News. At the moment, Kia still calls the car the ‘GT1’. of course it is an all-electric car. In this case, the large five-door will use the ‘eM’ platform.

800 km range!

In terms of dimensions, the Stinger (if it is called that) will grow slightly. The car fits into the European E-segment, about the same size as American midsize sedans. A Toyota Camry is almost the same size as a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but you can’t compare the two of course. We expect the Kia to move more towards the Toyota than the Mercedes-Benz.

What we know anyway is that the car is going to have a huge battery. There is talk of a battery pack with a capacity of 113.2 kWh!! This should allow a range of about 800 km. It varies widely in terms of power. It will start with a Single Motor, the Dual Motor with four-wheel drive will deliver more than 600 horsepower. The successor to the Kia Stinger is scheduled for 2025, according to ET News. If you can’t wait, the Kia EV6 GT is a good and affordable option if you’re looking for a bizarrely fast Kia.

