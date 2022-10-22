That’s a bold statement, but the Kia Stinger didn’t have to be out of production if you were going to buy or lease it en masse.

We’re all a bunch of badge snobs together. The logo determines whether or not we buy something. That in itself is not very strange, because a brand is of course also a kind of promise. You know exactly what to expect. For example, Audi does not sell three-cylinder engines, BMW does not sell front-wheel drives and Mercedes-Benz does not sell Renault engines.

In the case of Kia, we always have to adjust our opinion. The times of the Shuma, Clarus and Sephia are really far behind us. In the case of the Kia EV6, they even have a role as benchmark in their class. You also have to wait months for that car before you can get one.

The Kia Stinger does not suffer from that. There is hardly any demand for it. Things are going so bad that the South Korean car manufacturer is pulling the Kia Stinger out of production. That reports Auto Times. Kia will pull the plug in early 2023. We keep a small blow, because this cool rear-wheel drive would be early retirement.

Sales figures

It is logical that the car does not sell in the Netherlands. You paid quite a bit of BPM here, which made the car a bit more expensive. Sales in the United States and on the home market are also dramatic.

In September, less than 1,500 (ie 1,499) were sold on the home market. This makes it the worst-selling Kia in South Korea.

A successor will not come from the beautiful rear-wheel drive. Logical, because nobody was waiting for the first generation, so why develop a second one that doesn’t sell?

You could say that the Kia EV6 GT can serve a part of the market. In addition, it seems – also according to Auto Times – Kia is working on a large, stylish one. electric sedan.

Kia Stinger out of production: are we going to miss it?

Yes, we’re going to miss the Stinger. The Kia Stinger was available with a 2.0 T-GDI engine (265 hp), 2.2 CRDi diesel (200 hp) and as a Stinger GT with a 3.3 V6 T-GDI with 370 hp.

The model received a facelift in 2020. The 2.0 liter was replaced by a 300 hp 2.5 T-GDI engine. In the Netherlands, after the facelift, only the 3.3 V6 was available.

Those are just really nice engines. Kia Stingers are very richly equipped. In fact, so rich that even with the BPM fine, a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé with the same equipment was a bit more expensive.

They also drive from the art, thanks to rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic. You won’t have to do it with a used car. In the Netherlands, less than 200 copies have been sold in all those years. In Germany there are still just under 3,300 pieces, so you can still import them.

Of course we have another Kia Stinger driving test video for you:

Read more? These are 12 underrated cars!

This article Kia Stinger out of production: it’s your fault appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Kia #Stinger #production #fault