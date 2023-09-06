In range Kia Sportage in September 2023 the special editionone special series which celebrates 30 years of success of the crossover SUVs, now in its fifth generation. This new model is distinguished by a number of style details unique and distinctive that make it a special and celebratory edition.

Kia Sportage Special Edition

In September 2023, the Kia Sportage Special Edition makes its debut on the European market and subsequently launches on all markets. This special edition features some unique styling details, including side piping glossy blacks on the windows and new elements of dark chrome designs front, rear and along the sides.

Kia Sportage Special Edition side

The car also has tinted windows, 19″ glossy black alloy wheelsdark chrome undershields and a new body color called Wolf Grey.

The interiors are luxurious, with suede and leatherette seatselectric adjustment of the front seats, heating functions for seats and steering wheel, two 12.3″ screens and a customizable mood light. A named interior color scheme Midnight Green adds a premium touch.

Kia Sportage 30 years old

The history of the 30-year Kia Sportage is marked by continuous evolution. Its first generation, introduced in 1993, was a pioneer in the compact SUV sector, combining interior spaciousness and sedan driving pleasure. The second generation, of the 2004focused on quality, safety and comfort thanks to a new platform.

The 5 generations of Kia Sportage

In the 2010the third generation highlighted the design, introducing the famous Tiger Nose grille. The fourth generation, of the 2015improved comfort and safety with advanced driver assistance systems and expanded in the segment C-SUV.

Kia Sportage 30 years and 5 generations

The fifth generation, launched in 2021, kept the mid-size SUV proportions, while improving safety with a multi-structure body. The fifth generation for the first time is also electrified, with engines mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Kia Sportage price

The base price of the Kia Sportage is 31,750 euros. For the full hybrid version, the price rises to 38,250 euroswhile for the plug-in version, the cost is 47,250 euros.

Kia Sportage Special Edition front

👉 1.6 TGDi MHEV Business 2WD: 31,750 euros

👉 1.6 TGDi LPG Business 2WD: 32,750 euros

👉 1.6 TGDi MHEV Business 2WD DCT: 33,750 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV Business 2WD: 33,750 euros

👉 1.6 TGDi MHEV Style 2WD: 34,250 euros

👉 1.6 TGDi LPG Style 2WD: 35,250 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV Business 2WD DCT: 35,750 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV Style 2WD: 36,250 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV Style 2WD DCT: 38,250 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI HEV Style 2WD Auto: 38.250 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV GT-Line 2WD: 39,000 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI HEV GT-Line 2WD Auto: 41,000 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV GT-Line 2WD DCT: 41,000 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV GT-Line 4WD DCT: 43,000 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI HEV GT-Line 4WD Auto: 43.000 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI HEV GT-Line Plus 2WD Auto: 44,500 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV GT-Line Plus 2WD DCT: 44,500 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI HEV GT-Line Plus 4WD Auto: 46,500 euros

👉 1.6 CRDI MHEV GT-Line Plus 4WD DCT: 46,500 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI PHEV Style 4WD Auto: 47.250 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI PHEV GT-Line 4WD Auto: 50,000 euros

👉 1.6 TGDI PHEV GT-Line PLUS 4WD Auto: 53,500 euros

Photo Kia Sportage Special Edition

