JEveryone now knows that Kia builds good cars whose design stands out from the crowd. With the electric EV6, the company has overshot the mark a bit, many don’t like the rear end, but the crossover still became the European Car of the Year. For the first time this title went to a car from Korea. At the same time as the EV6, the fifth generation of the previously rather down-to-earth SUV Sportage came onto the market, whose design is also remarkable, if only because there is always something new to discover when looking at the many lines and beads. Some may prefer it a little quieter, but this does not detract from the technical quality.

With a length of 4.52 meters, the Sportage belongs in the middle class. There is plenty of space, the trunk holds almost 600 liters and almost 1800 liters when the rear seat backs are folded down. All you have to do is pull on two levers on the left and right at the back of the side walls, then the two backrests fall over asymmetrically, and they release a good 1.65 meter long, almost flat loading area. When set up, the inclination of the backrests can be changed by the rear passengers, from quite steep to far back. If four people need to put skis inside, the middle can be laid down separately as a hatch. Additional, small loads can still be placed in the front area of ​​the underbody, otherwise the small lithium-ion battery of the mild hybrid system is located here.