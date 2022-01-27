The new logo Kia and more modern design elements, especially at the rear, make the model Sportage very interesting at first glance. During our test of the version car mild hybridwith change DCT and preparation Businessand with a black livery that ‘dresses’ well the novelties of the edition whose base price starts at just over 30 thousand euros, several people wandered around it, intrigued by the freshness of the lines. Who knows if they didn’t take a peek inside too, to discover that the strong point of this car is precisely the cockpit.

Kia Sportage it is a lot spacious and full of comfort, a confirmation of the distinctive features of Korean cars on the market in Italy. The legroom in the rear seats is second to none, and the trunk compartment also gives a sense of depth with a load volume of 587 liters (up to 1,776 liters if the rear seats are folded down). Important gifts, for potential customers who have in mind the needs related to family, holidays, travel in general and in company. The driver’s seat is also particularly generous with space, and above all it is practical. The main controls are all within easy reach, although Kia has chosen central touch buttons for climate settings as well. The shape of the automatic gear lever is very particular but comfortable, especially to take advantage of its qualities in the DCT version.

From the driving point of view, Sportage performs well in mixed sections and in traffic, with good handling. Better to drive it calmly, without overdoing it with acceleration: the engine prefers a gradual thrust rather than ‘pestons’, on pain of an unpleasant increase in revs. This can be solved by ‘tweaking’ with the DCT gearbox, in search of your own personal driving style. The Korean crossover suv performs well in speed with the Sport mode, although a slight understeer, while the braking is decidedly good. The driving assistance systems tested are lane keeping and cruise control: the former does well, while the latter suffers from a slight delay in response when selecting the speed you want to keep. Speaking of electronics, the infotainment system is passed with flying colors and the screen size helps reading; obviously, as for all cars, it is advisable to carry out the adjustment operations (radio selection, telephone pairing, various settings) with the car stationary.

One has the perception of being on board a car that is still safe and able to have a good running economy, thanks to the Eco mode. The version tested by FormulaPassion.itthe 1.6 TGDi 150 horsepower petrolfront-wheel drive and DCT transmission costs 31,950 euros with a Business set-up, while the manual version is obtained with two thousand euros less. Recall that the range is quite wide, and for a full hybrid you can even reach the 44,950 euros of the GT-Line Plus version.

The Business set-up obtained from Kia 17-inch alloy wheels, a liquid crystal cluster with a 4.2 “LCD display, Full LED headlights, Forward Collision Avoidance assist (FCA) for cars, pedestrians and cyclists, a screen 12.3 “touchscreen, height-adjustable driver’s seat, the three-zone automatic climate control (very good), the front armrest with storage compartment and the tow hook predisposition.