KIA Sorento does not rest even on August 15th. The restyling of the SUV of the Korean automaker has in fact undergone tests under extreme conditions in Death Valley, in the United States: the prototype testifies to it heavily disguised that we caught in a parking lot and immortalized in a couple of shots.

Debut by the end of the year?

Unfortunately the camouflage of the prototype really is exaggerated, therefore it is practically impossible to grasp any details relating to the changes that the renewed version of KIA Sorento will bring as a dowry. It has been rumored for some time that the debut of the new model should take place between the end of this year and the beginning of next: also for this reason the road tests are proceeding at a brisk pace.

Revised design

According to the latest rumors that have been circulating, the main innovations are expected in the front part of the SUV, where a new grille and a revised lighting unit with LED headlights that will be mounted vertically, thus following a somewhat similar configuration to the new all-electric KIA EV9. The front bumper will also be redesigned, albeit to a lesser extent since on some previously pinched prototypes the air intakes seemed to maintain their original position. Moving to the rear, the new Sorento will feature twin LED taillights that are unchanged but linked with one light bar which will extend to full width.

Interiors and engines

Inside the passenger compartment the main novelty will be represented from the latest version of infotainment technology from KIA. Lastly, the engine range will see the different petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid solutions confirmed, most of which will be transferred from the current generation of the SUV.