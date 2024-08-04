The engine range of the new Kia Sorento it is even wider. The 7-seater SUV from the Korean brand also adds full hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines in Italy, which join the 2.2 CRDi turbodiesel with 194 HP/142kW, thus completing the line-up of the D-segment model.

The full hybrid on Kia Sorento

The new full hybrid version of the Kia Sorento features a powertrain comprising a 1.6-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.49kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery and a highly efficient 44.2kW ​​electric motor working together with a six-speed transmission (6AT). It is available with both front-wheel drive, 2WD, and all-wheel drive 4WD, with a maximum power of 215hp/158kW and towing capacity up to 1200 kg.

The PHEV version

Available with 4WD only as standard, the Plug-in Hybrid version features a 1.6 T-GDi engine and a 13.8 kWh battery combined with a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT). The hybrid system’s combined power output is 252 hp/185kW and maximum torque of 350 Nm. Thanks to the electric motor’s charge, the Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid can travel up to approximately 55 km in electric mode. Both versions are available in the Business, Style and Evolution trim levels. The 7-seater configuration is included as standard for all trim levels, and starting from the Business version the new 12.3” latest-generation CCnC Infotainment system (included on the EV9) is included, combined with the digital cluster for a new in-cabin experience.

Kia Sorento trims in detail

The version Business is aimed at both a potential private and business customer thanks to the very complete set-up with the highest safety and technology standards. The Business version with Plug-in Hybrid engine will be able to benefit from the Band 2 state ecobonus. The version Style The offer includes 19” alloy wheels for all engines, tinted rear windows and full LED projection headlights; finally, it comes standard with Metallic/Pearl paint. It benefits from further upgrades in terms of interior comfort with the electronically adjustable driver’s seat, lumbar support and heated front and rear seats. In terms of safety, the version includes Blind Spot and FCA 2 and HDA2. The panoramic roof is offered as an option.

The top of the range trim Evolution It stands out, aesthetically, for its 20” alloy wheels, available only with the Diesel engine, and 19” on the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid, in addition to the panoramic roof as standard. Interior comfort benefits from a further upgrade thanks to the ventilated and electronically adjustable black leather seats, with memory function on the driver’s side, and with the addition of lumbar support on the passenger side. As for on-board technology, the new features are Fingerprint Recognition and Digital key 2.0 (features only present on the EV9) and the Remote smart parking assist, the Head-up display and the Bose Premium Sound system. In terms of safety, the Surround view monitor and the Blind Spot view monitor are standard.