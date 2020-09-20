Sonet vs Venue vs Nexon vs Brezza: ex-showroom price The engine and platform of Kia Sonnet and Hyundai Venue are similar, and are almost same in price. Sonnet is priced from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh and Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 6.7 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh. At the same time, Tata Nexon goes from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 12.7 lakh and the price of Vitara Brezza ranges from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh.

Sonet vs Venue vs Nexon vs Brezza: engine and power The Kia Sonnet and Hyundai Venue have similar engines. Both these vehicles come in three engine options – 1.2 liter petrol, 1.0 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter diesel. The 1.2 liter petrol engine comes with a 5 speed manual transmission, 83bhp power and 115 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter diesel engine comes in 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission. In the manual it generates power of 99bhp and 240Nm torque, while in the automatic it generates 114 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. The 1.0-liter turbo GDi petrol engine comes in 120 bhp power, 172 Nm torque, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed iMT transmission.

Sonet vs Venue vs Nexon vs Brezza: engine and power Tata Nexon comes in two engine options. Its 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine comes in 119 bhp power, 170 Nm torque, 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT transmission. Apart from this, the 1.5-liter Revotorq diesel engine comes in 109 bhp power, 260 Nm torque, 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT transmission. Talking about the Vitara Brezza, it comes in only one engine option – 1.5 liter petrol, which generates 104 bhp power and 138 Nm torque. This engine comes in 5 speed MT and 4 speed AT transmission.

Sonet vs Venue vs Nexon vs Brezza: features The first thing was the touchscreen infotainment system. Kia Sonnet offers the largest 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. At the same time, an 8-inch touchscreen is available in the Venue and 7-inch in the Nexon-Brezza. All these come with Apple Car Play and Android Auto Support, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and Push Button Start / Stop features. Sunroof is provided in all except Breja.

Sonet vs Venue vs Nexon vs Brezza: features Connected car technology has been provided in Kia Sonnet and Hyundai Venue, through which you can operate the car remotely from a smartphone. For example, you can start the car and turn on its AC. Brezza and Nexon do not have this feature. The Kia Sonnet is the only car in the segment with traction control and front ventilated seats.

Sonet vs Venue vs Nexon vs Brezza: Safety For safety, the Sonnet and Venue offer 6 airbags, while Nexon and Brezza have only 2 airbags. These four have ABS, parking camera, rear parking sensor along with EBD. Front parking sensors are also provided in the Kia sonnet. Other than Brezza, the rest has electronic stability control and tire pressure monitoring feature.

new Delhi.Kia Motors has launched its subcompact SUV Sonet in the market. It is a sub-4 meter car with 24 first-in-segment features. The car comes in three engine options. Apart from this, the company also increased the competition by keeping the starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the king of this segment, is now seen beating the Hyundai Venue. Just below this, customers are also very fond of Tata Nexon. In such a situation, we have brought a comparison of Sonnet, Vitara Brezza, Venue and Nexon for customers, which will make it easier for them to choose the right option.