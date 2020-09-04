



New Delhi Kia introduced its new SUV Kia Sonnet in India on 7 August 2020. After this, from 20 August, the company started pre-booking for this car. There was a lot of enthusiasm in India about this car and 6500 units were booked on the first day. This is the company’s third car in India after Celtos and Carnival. Kia Sonet has been launched by the company in the compact SUV segment.

Kia has introduced this car with 3 engine options. Apart from this, with this car you get the option of 5 speed manual, six speed manual, 6 speed AT and 6 speed iMT.

Launching on 18 September



Fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of this Kia car. There was tremendous enthusiasm in India for this car. Pans will have to wait two weeks for the launch of this car.

You will get 3 engine options



Kia has introduced this car with 3 engine options. Apart from this, with this car you get the option of 5 speed manual, six speed manual, 6 speed AT and 6 speed iMT. The Kia Sonnet GT Line will get 1.0 liter petrol engine and 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine variants.

Sonnet will compete with these cars



Kia introduced the concept version of Sonnet at the Auto Expo 2020 this year. In India, this car will compete with Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300.

Potential price



The 1. 2MT model of HTE trim of this car can be priced at 6.6 lakhs. The price of 1.5MT can be around 8 lakh rupees. The 1.2MT model of HTK trim can be priced at Rs 8.5 lakh for the 7 lakh 1.5MT model. The 1.2 MT model of the HTK + variant can be priced at 7.7 lakh, the 1.0 iMT will be priced at 9 lakh, the 1.0 7 DCT model can be priced at Rs 10.15 lakh, the 1.5MT will be priced at Rs 9.6 lakh and the 1.5AT will be priced at Rs 10.5 lakh. At the same time, the top model of GTX + variant can be priced at Rs 12.90 lakh.