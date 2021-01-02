Like other car companies, Kia Motors is also increasing the price of its popular sub-compact SUV Kia Sonet. The new Kia Sonnet price (Sonet 2021 Price) is to be announced soon. However, before the official announcement, new prices of Sonnet have been leaked online. According to the report, the price of the car is going to increase by 20 thousand rupees.

Up to 20 thousand will be expensive

Let us know that the base model (HTE 1.2L Petrol), launched in September, is priced at Rs 6.71 lakh and the top model (GTX DT AT Diesel) is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh. According to the leaked document, the base model will increase by Rs 8000, after which the starting price of the car will be Rs 6.79 lakh. At the same time, the top model of Kia Sonnet can be purchased for Rs. 13.19 lakhs. That is, 20 thousand rupees are being increased in this variant.

Sonnet comes in three engine options

Explain that Kia Sonnet customers get three engine options. It comes in 1.0 liter turbo petrol, 1.2 liter petrol and 1.4 liter diesel engines. A total of 23 variants of the car are available with different transmissions. However, it is to be noted that the company will only increase the price of 1.2 liter petrol engine and diesel engine. The price of its turbo petrol models is not going to change.

These special features are found in the car

The company claims that Kia Sonnet offers 24 first in segment features. It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, navigation and live traffic updates, smart air purifiers, 7-speaker Bose audio system, LED sound mood lamps, ventilated drivers and front passenger seats, wireless charging with cooling function, and UVO connect like A lot of features are available.