Kia Motors India has launched its third car Kia Sonet in India. The base model of the car (HTE with 1.2 liter engine) is priced at Rs 6.71 lakh and the top model (GTX +) is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh. These are Introductory Price (Ex-showroom). It is a sub-4 meter (smaller than 4 meter) compact SUV, which the company showed last month. The company had already released information about its design and features, today only its prices have been announced. The Kia Sonnet competes directly with cars like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.Kiya Sonnet comes in two trims – Tech Line and GT Line. The Tech Line trims come in five variants HTE, HTK, HTK +, HTX and HTX +. The GT line trims come in the same variant GTX +. You get this car in 11 color options with 8 monotones and 3 dual tone colors.

Kia Sonet Review: know performance, features, look and everything

Engine, Power and Transmission

You get three engine options in the Kia Sonnet, which are 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine and 1.0-liter turbo-GDI petrol engine. The 1.2 liter petrol engine only comes with a 5 speed manual transmission and generates 83PS power. At the same time, 1.5 liter diesel engine comes with 6 speed manual transmission and first in segment 6 speed advance automatic transmission. It generates power of 100 PS in manual transmission and 115 PS in automatic. At the same time, the 1.0 liter turbo GDi petrol engine comes with 120 PS power and comes in 7-speed DCT and 6-speed iMT transmission.

24 first in segment features

There are 24 features in Kia Sonnet which are being given for the first time in this segment. It also includes features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a diesel automatic variant, a manual transmission with a smart key remote engine start, a smart air purifier with virus protection, and driver and co-passenger ventilated seats.

Talking about the exterior, the car gets signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, LED headlamps, Heartbeat LED DRL, Heartbeat LED DRL and 16 inch crystal cut alloy wheels. The car has a length of 3995mm, width 1790mm and wheelbase 2500mm.

How is the interior

The interior features vertical AC vents with a large touchscreen, 4.2-inch instrument cluster, 3-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, engine start / stop button, front parking sensor, traction control and a 7-speaker BOSE audio system. Apart from this, features like driver seat, wireless charging, sunroof are available with height adjustment. For safety, it offers 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, brake assist, tire pressure monitor, projector headlamp, and auto headlamp.

Booking exceeded 25 thousand

The company has claimed that the car has received 25 thousand bookings so far and more than 1000 bookings are being received every day. The company’s target is to sell 1 lakh units in India in the first year and export 50 thousand units.