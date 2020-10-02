Kia motors Launched its new sub-compact SUV Kia Sonet last month. With the launch, this car has rocked. This car is getting a lot of love from the customers. According to the company, 9,266 units of this car have been sold within 12 days of launching. The initial price of Kia Sonnet has been fixed at Rs 6.71 lakh. Apart from three engine options in this car, many good features have been given.

Monthly cell made record

Due to good response from Kia Sonnet, Kia Motors India has set a new record of monthly sales. In September, the company sold a total of 18,676 units, which is 141 percent more yearly. At the same time, in September last year, the company sold 7,754 units. Apart from this, in August this year, Kia sold a total of 10,853 vehicles. Along with Kia sonnet, Kia Celtos has also sold 9079 units this month.

Engine and Safety Features

Kia Sonet has been launched in the market with three engine options. Its 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine will get DCT and manual transmission. Intelligent manual transmission with 1.2 liter and 1.5 liter diesel engine will get 6 speed manual and automatic transmission. Talking about safety features, this car has many great safety features, it has 6 airbags. There are latest features like tire pressure monitoring system, auto headlight, brake assist, electronic stability control.

Color and price

Talking about the color option, Kia said that this car is available in 10 colors. Which will include shades of red, blue, black, white, silver, beige gold. The price of Kia Sonet SUV has been fixed at Rs 6.71 lakh. The Kia Sonet SUV has been introduced in two variants, the Tech Line and the GT Line.

These cars will compete

Some cars are doing quite well in the compact SUV segment. In such a situation, Kia Sonnet will get competition. Kia Sonnet will compete with Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra’s XUV300. These three cars are in the range of compact MUVs, so Kia Sonnet will remain competitive in the segment of these cars.

