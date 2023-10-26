A chase ended in chaos in Tilburg after a Kia drove across the cycle path and somersaulted into a tree.

A bizarre scene in Tilburg today. It all starts when the police spot someone in a Kia Proceed with a Belgian license plate who is on his phone. That is not allowed, so you can expect the police to pull you over. The police tried to do this by means of a stop sign, which the Kia driver did not like. He then fled.

Pursuit

The result was a pursuit in which danger to his own and especially other people’s lives was not a top priority for the Kia driver. According to several sources, cyclists were hit, but fortunately no one was seriously injured or killed. The climax is filmed by security cameras. The fleeing driver became trapped due to barriers and the cycle path offered relief. Several objects are again rammed and then the Kia grazes a tree. At exactly the wrong angle (for the driver), causing the car to somersault and end up upside down. Again without getting injured, which is no guarantee given the badly damaged Kia. Then the man knows that there is no point in running anymore and surrenders.

The images come from RTL News, which also adds that the driver of the Kia had consumed drugs after a test. Just to add to the list of serious offenses already to his name.

