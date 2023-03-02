Not that you see a lot of it, but hey. At least KIA shows images of the new EV9…

KIA is doing a good job. Not only do they make nice and beautiful cars, they also sell like the fire brigade in our country. And rightly so, if it is up to the undersigned. Nice stuff with nice technique and also for a good price.

The KIA EV6 is currently the brand’s largest fully electric car, but that will soon change. The Korean brand comes with the EV9 and they have shared images of it. Watch!

THE KIA EV9 is a big load of young

So it is a full-size SUV, but completely electric. But the latter does not alter the fact that the EV9 will become the top model of the entire range. And if you can’t look, I’d like to tell you – in the words of the press department of KIA – what you see…

The teaser video shows the silhouette, prominent front and streamlined surfaces of the large SUV, the design of which is a unique blend of clean and sculptural lines with assertive geometry. Also on display are the striking light patterns created by the EV9’s front* and rear lights. According to Kia

Like the EV6, the EV9 is on the E-GMP platform and will share much of its smaller brother’s technology. And you can call that lazy, we call it smart. Because if something is already very good, why invent it again. Precisely. That would be stupid.

The official presentation of the KIA EV9 is scheduled for March 14. Then we will be able to see well what the flagship looks like. You can order it two weeks later, after which it will be on the road in a few months.

But for now you have to make do with this. But that’s fun, isn’t it?

