Kia Motors’ compact SUV Celtos have performed well in the Indian market. Kia Motors has sold 10,845 Kia Seltos vehicles in August this year. Sales have registered a growth of 28 percent. This compact SUV has the highest sales since February this year. Kia Motors has so far sold close to 98,000 Celtos and more than 3,600 Luxury Multi Purpose Vehicles (MPV) Carnival.Kia Motors recently achieved 1 lakh unit sales in India. The company reached this milestone in just 11 months. Currently, Kia Motors’ Indian product line up consists of Kia Celtos and Kia Cornwall. The company is going to launch Kia Sonnet in the Indian market soon. In June 2020, the Kia Celtos received an update with 10 new features. These new updates include emergency stop signal, smart-key remote engine start, front and rear USB charging slots.

Celtos sales so far close to 98,000

Many new Dhansu features in Celtos

The AI ​​voice command system in Celtos has now come up with a new ‘Hello Kia’ wake up command. Also, the UVO connected car system now supports the Smart Watch app and controls the air purifier. GTK and GTX DCT variants have been disconnected from the model line-up. Currently, the Celtos petrol variant is available in the price range of Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.29 lakh. At the same time, its diesel models are in the price range of 10.34 lakh to 17.34 lakh rupees. These are all ex-showroom prices.



Kia Motors in preparation for Electric Celtos

Apart from this, Kia Motors is also working on the electric variant of Celtos. However, the company has not confirmed anything about its India launch. The electric Celtos comes in packs of 39.2kWh battery with 136bhp electric motor and 64kWh battery packs with 204bhp electric motor. The range of the first battery pack after a single charge is 452 km, while the range of the second battery pack is about 400 km.