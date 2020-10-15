Kia Motors has surprised customers after completing a year in India and looking at the festive season and has launched the Anniversary Edition of the Kia Celtos, the most popular car in the SUV segment in India. Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition 6MT variant in petrol engine has been launched for Rs 13,75,000. At the same time, Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition IVT variant has been launched for Rs 14,75,000. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition 6MT variant in the diesel engine has been launched for Rs 14,85,000.

Only 6000 units available for sale

New updates are being seen in the look and features of this Dhansu SUV. The special thing is that only 6000 units of this Dhansu edition will be sold in India. Within a year after launch, more than one lakh units of Kia Celtos have been sold in India, in such a situation Kia Motors has launched a very special anniversary edition of this cool SUV for Indian customers.

Longer and special color

The Kia Celtos Anniversary Edition was recently seen in the dealership yard and now the TVC clearly shows what changes have been made in the design as well as the features. The mid-level Seltos HTX variant of Celtos has been modified and presented as an Anniversary Edition. Anniversary Edition Celtos Regular Celtos is 60mm larger in length i.e. 4,375mm. In addition to the badging of the Special Edition in its rear, orange color has been used on the number plate, fog lamp bezel and the Celtos people in the middle of the steering, which is completely different from the look.

Many special things in this edition of Kia Celtos

Equipped with remote engine start feature

The remote engine start feature of Kiya Seltol Anniversary Edition Smart is also equipped. Talking about the engine of this SUV, it has been launched with 1.5 liter 4 cylinder NA petrol and 1.5 liter 4 cylinder turbocharged diesel option. Talking about the transmission, it has 6 speed manual and CVT automatic in petrol engine as well as 6 speed torque convertible automatic option in diesel.

A plethora of standard features

Talking about the rest of the features of the Celtos Anniversary Edition, it has 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment as well as other features including 6 speakers, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, rear view camera and smartwatch connectivity. Standard features include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitor, auto light control, electric sunroof, automatic AC, smart air purifiers and automatic cruise control among many other features.

More comfortable seats than before

Seat better, look better

In this edition of the Kia Celtos, the center cap is orange in a 17-inch newly styled alloy wheel. Kia Celtos Anniversary Edition has launched 3 different Dual Tone Glacier White Pearl and Aurora Black Peal, Steel Silver and Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Gray and Aurora Black Pearl along with Aurora Black Pearl monotone color option. Kia has improved the black leather seat in this car in terms of design.