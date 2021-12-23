Rental Kia with the new service Wible DRIVE, extremely flexible and subscribable on line also through app and collection of the car in Kia dealerships. Through the Wible DRIVE app, you can quickly and easily select your favorite Kia model, the duration of the rental and perform the payment in safe and secure mode, with the collection and return of the car at the most convenient dealership.

Kia Wible DRIVE rental, what it is and how it works

Kia Wible DRIVE rental works very easily via app, where you can choose the car, the duration of the rental and the method of payment.

Kia wible DRIVE is the new flexible rental formula

The registration procedure for Wible DRIVE is very simple and fast: just download the app from the stores Google Play And Apple App. Via the app you search for the dealership nearest adhering to the program, you select the preferred vehicle, you set the duration of the rental and, at the end, you follow the simple payment procedure.

Kia rental cars

The Kia model range available on Wible Drive is complete and ranges from the most compact cars, including Picanto And Stonic, to larger SUVs such as Sportage. In addition to cars powered by petrol or diesel, Wible DRIVE also includes the of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and electric (EV), including XCeed PHEV and e-Niro.

The Wible DRIVE app, in addition to the rental, guarantees a series of additional services such as the service shuttle or the home delivery, the supply of original Kia accessories to increase the functionality of the chosen vehicle and also the possibility of obtaining additional mileage and insurance supplements.

There are also electrified cars from the Kia range for hire

All vehicles dedicated to the Wible DRIVE service are managed within the Kia dealer network, with periodic technical updates.

