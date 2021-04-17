Very sporty feel, a lot of space, special design, efficient consumption and ECO label on the windshield. Attributes all of them that any driver wants for his next car, and that unquestionably combines the Kia Proceed, the “shooting brake” saloon that declines from the Kia Ceed. It is, in fact, the third body of the model, after the compact Ceed and the family Tourer.

Through our hands has passed a unit powered by a 1.6 CRDi diesel engine, associated with a system of microhybridization (mhev) which is the one that allows it to obtain the ECO label, benefiting the driver from lower consumption thanks to a small battery (48V) that makes it possible to take advantage of the energy of deceleration and braking. Thus, during our test, in which urban environments have abounded, we have been around 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers, without making it difficult to get closer to the homologation, which is around 5.

This mechanic was associated in our test unit with a seven-speed DCT double-clutch automatic transmission (there is also a six-speed manual), with very agile operation throughout the speed range. It also has a Sport mode, which offers somewhat faster reactions, by raising the revs, slightly penalizing consumption in return.

On the road, the Proceed proves itself comfortable but also fun to wear if more dynamic reactions are required. The 1.6 offers more than enough performance for the vast majority of drivers. Anyone who wants to prioritize sportiness over comfort, however, can turn to the 1.5 T-DGi 160CV petrol mechanics -also associated with a microhybridization system- and the 204CV 1.6 T-GDi of the radical Proceed GT. At the access level, a third mechanical 1.0 of 120CV is available. In all cases the traction is always front.

The insulation is good, and it manages to attenuate to a good degree the greater noise of the diesel mechanics. Inside, everything is very well adjusted and the materials give a feeling of quality, with optional leather seats – very comfortable – and soft-touch finishes on most surfaces within easy reach. A large 7-inch floating infotainment center screen takes center stage on the dashboard, which faces slightly towards the driver. It also has a fully digital instrumentation panel at its disposal. The highly recommended Premium pack (2,500 euros) adds heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated seats.

The great asset of the Proceed is, however, its use of space. Its coupe silhouette does not prevent you from enjoying a huge 594-liter boot, with compartments to store essential items separately. Both the front and rear seats can accommodate four adults very comfortably, without their head being excessively close to the ceiling if they are of average height. The optional panoramic roof, highly recommended, also reinforces that feeling of space.