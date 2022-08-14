After receiving criticism from the European Union which defined it as unfair and unjust, the new law on tax credit which facilitates the purchase of some electric cars that are about to be signed in the United States also suffers the “veiled” attack by three very active car manufacturers in the country, such as KIA, Porsche and Audi. According to these three giants, once this law is approved in the Senate it will have a negative impact on the business of companies operating in the automotive field (clearly each brand refers to its own situation).

As for Audi, for example, only plug-in hybrids will retain the existing federal credit for the rest of the year. This is because, remember, the bill makes all electric vehicles assembled outside of North America not suitable for tax credits, so either production will take place locally or the models will lose access to these credits. On the other hand, no survivors at KIA: the Korean brand has announced that all its 100% electric and plug-in models will no longer have access to tax credits once the law is approved in the Senate, unless customers have signed binding contracts. For this the company urged dealers to contact customers on the waiting list for enter into agreements before Biden signs the proposal, defined by KIA itself as a sudden change in the tax policy of electric vehicles and disruptive to the company’s business.

As for Porsche, the Stuttgart marque said on Friday that buyers of its all-electric Taycan and Cayenne and Panamera plug-in hybrid models will also immediately lose eligibility once the law is signed. A spokesperson for Porsche’s North American division said that as far as customers who have ordered their car and are still awaiting delivery are concerned, their eligibility credit depends on the individual sales contract, which is a matter between them and their independently owned and operated Porsche dealership.