Talleres M. Gallego is once again the official sponsor of the Vuelta a Murcia, which will be held on May 23 on the roads of the Region with the Murcian star Alejandro Valverde, among other top-level riders from the main UCI teams.

Kia Talleres M. Gallego reached a sponsorship agreement with the Vuelta a Murcia organization to once again be the official vehicle of the competition. Thus, Kia will make its entire fleet of vehicles available to the organization, so that the stage can be carried out. In this way, the vehicles will be used during the event by the referees and organizers of the race, as well as by the authorities.

This year, unlike the previous ones, Kia Talleres M. Gallego sponsors the award for the best youngster of the Vuelta a Murcia and will give him his jersey, which in this case will carry the new logo of the Korean brand.

Manuel Gallego, manager of the concession, comments that “for us it is very important to support this type of event, since it generates a great impact for the Region of Murcia outside our borders.

Kia will accompany the cyclists on a 188 km stage that will start from Los Alcázares and end in Alcantarilla, passing through Sierra Espuña to climb the Cima Marco Pantani.