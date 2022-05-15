The new generation of Kia Niro will be orderable from June, with deliveries to Europe in the third quarter of 2022. This is what the Korean brand has communicated regarding a car that could achieve great success across the continent, thanks to its wide range for all tastes.

The ability to choose between three electrified thrusters makes the new Niro competitive on the market, defined by the acronym CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle). After the great success of the first generation Niro, which marked the launch of the introduction on the European market of Kia’s electrified vehicles, the new Niro has been completely redesigned with the precise aim of establishing itself in the competitive segment C.

The layout of the Niro cabin has also been redesigned, with particular attention to acoustic comfort through additional insulation to cancel external noise, both from the engine and from the road. Compared to the previous version, the external dimensions of the car body have increased up to 65 mm in length and 20 mm in pitch, thus rewriting the levels of internal habitability. The use of sustainable materials inside the passenger compartment also significantly reduced the car’s environmental impact.

Available in hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and 100% electric (EV) versions, the new generation of Kia Niro is particularly attractive for those who want to ‘try’ to change the way of understanding the car. Hybrid HEV and plug-in PHEV versions use Kia’s proven 1.6-liter GDI Smartstream petrol engine. An important role in improving efficiency is played by the innovative second generation dual clutch automatic transmission (6DCT). The gearbox has been optimized with the removal of the reverse gear which is now done exclusively by the electric motor, saving 2.3 kg of weight and improving overall fuel efficiency by 0.62%. The specific interventions implemented on the new Niro PHEV include a larger 11.1 kWh battery, compared to 8.9 kWh of the previous model, which ensures an electric driving range of up to 65 km (in the combined WLTP cycle, with wheels from 16 inches). The Niro PHEV version also features the first 5.5 kWh high voltage positive temperature coefficient (PTC) radiator: thanks to this technological invention, even in very cold environmental conditions, the car uses the electric energy of the battery to heat the passenger compartment, thus limiting the activation of the combustion engine.

The EV version, on the other hand, offers an autonomy of 460 km with a power of 150 kW and a torque of 255 Nm. Charging the Niro EV takes 43 minutes to go from 10-80% in optimal conditions, using a DC fast charger.

The space available to passengers in the front seats is 1,028 mm for the head and 1,053 mm for the legs, while on the rear seats it is 1,005 mm for the head in the HEV and PHEV models and 967 mm on the Niro EV. Rear seat legroom is 1,011mm on Niro HEV and PHEV and 938mm on Niro EV. Load capacity reaches 1,445 liters in the HEV version, 1,342 liters for the PHEV and 1,392 liters on the EV with the rear seats folded down.