The Kia Niro was already everyone’s friend, but this new PHEV will make it even more so. Because if you like a plug, but don’t want to go fully electric, the plug-in hybrid Niro has an excellent compromise between electricity and petrol. And he still looks nice too. Kia’s compact SUV is now available in three different flavors: EV, HEV and now PHEV.

And the third member of the Niro family also appears to be quite capable, not too greedy and also pleasant to deal with. Not least because – thanks to a well-balanced chassis – it drives rather nicely. Count on a nice steering feel and a damping that perfectly balances between firm and comfortable.

No range anxiety

The Kia Niro PHEV is also one of those plug-in hybrids that lets you drive fully electric for quite a few kilometers, as long as you don’t go too crazy. More than 50 kilometers should not be a problem at all and when the kWhs are exhausted, the Niro uses its fuel extremely efficiently, so that you can get a lot of distance from the combination of a full (small) tank and a battery charge.

Also nice is that you can choose to what extent you recuperate. You set that with the paddle shifters, provided you drive in Eco mode. If you have it in Sport mode, you use the same flippers to change gears. Driving economically is of course great, but also in a Niro PHEV it is nice to be able to accelerate every now and then.

You understand, of course, that this is not a car with which you pull the tiles out of the sidewalk, but the Niro is really fed up. Must be said: if you drive electrically and you kick it into the kickdown, the four-cylinder has to wake up before you really move forward. We can’t immediately pull a sprint when we just get out of bed, so to speak.

The cabin of the Kia Niro is familiar good

The interior of this Niro is as you know it from the two other motorizations: nice and tight and clean and at the same time very complete. The screens are nice and clear, clearly laid out and easy to operate. OK, the interface of the centrally placed unit is a bit crammed with apps, but if you get the hang of it and know your way around a bit, it’s a piece of cake.

Also nice is the cluster in the middle with which you can control both the navigation and the climate on board. One row of buttons, two functions – we appreciate it. It is also great to stay on the back seat for an adult person. This is partly because the battery is not under the rear seat, as is the case with the hybrid, but under the floor of the trunk.

The disadvantage of this is that you lose some space for your luggage. An SUV with 348 liters of trunk space, that is not necessarily impressive. Still: it is still enough to do your daily thing. And that extra headroom and better seating in the back seat is not bad either. If you still want to move with your Niro, you have to leave your passengers at home and flatten the couch.

The main drawback of the PHEV

The biggest flaw with the Niro PHEV isn’t that trunk space; it is, we fear,

its price. The Hybrid (not plug-in hybrid) is considerably cheaper, while the full-fledged EV is ‘only’ a few thousand euros more. So there is a good chance that those two variants will become the real bangers.

Specifications of the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid DynamicLine (2023)

engine

1,580 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

183 hp @ 5,600 rpm

265 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

Drive

front wheels

6v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.6 seconds

top 168 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.0 l/100 km

22 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,420×1,825x

1,555 mm (lxwxh)

2,720mm (wheelbase)

1,487 kilograms

37 l (petrol)

348 / 1,341 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 39,695 (NL)

€38,790 (B) – Pure