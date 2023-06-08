We live in uncertain times. In expensive times. And while we may be eco-pioneers and tech addicts in our dreams, the reality is that most of us are mainly looking for a bargain. This is where the Kia Niro EV and the MG 4 come in, a pair of uncaped heroes tackling two crises (the climate and the cost of living) in one fell swoop. By offering a lot, and for (relatively) little too.

That has never been so important before. Global emissions are an ongoing problem, but despite the need to move away from fossil fuels, petrol cars are still cheaper to buy. Public charging is just as expensive or more expensive (thanks to Putin), so lower user costs are no longer a valid excuse either.

Best suited for keeping up with the neighbours

Tricky, this one. The Niro EV is a big step forward compared to its good predecessor. But when it comes to design, the MG 4 is something like Morgan replacing the Plus Four with the Millennium Falcon. And technically it’s not an SUV, so you have a lot less to be ashamed of what’s in your driveway.

M.G. 4: 8/10

Kia Niro EV: 7/10

Best suited to (literally) keep up with the neighbors

Those neighbors have a heavy right foot, so you have to have power. The Niro shoots to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, the fastest MG 4 does it in… 7.7 seconds. A nose length difference. Let’s disregard the fact that it has a top speed that is 6 km / h lower – Autobahn monsters are not.

M.G. 4: 7/10

Kia Niro EV: 6/10

Least likely to worry your smart meter

The tastiest MG 4 claims that it can reach 452 kilometers with its 62-kWh battery, the Niro keeps it at 459 kilometers from 65 kWh. That seems almost equal, with a slight advantage for the Kia, but we know that it is less economical in practice than predicted. A draw then.

M.G. 4: 9/10

Kia Niro EV: 9/10

Form is fine, content is better

Interiors are important. That of the MG 4 is fine, but you can see that it has been cut here and there. Which leaves the goal wide open for the Kia Niro, which is better built and more equipped. Its luggage space is also larger: 475 at 1,445 liters with the seat up and flat, against 363 and 1,177 liters for the MG 4.

M.G. 4: 6/10

Kia Niro EV: 9/10

Delivery champion

Bought a car lately? Takes ages. Kia says you can wait 15 weeks for most versions of the Niro. With an MG 4 it takes sixteen weeks. MG also expects to sell more copies than Kia, but those are expectations, aren’t they? So it takes a while, but all in all it’s not too bad.

M.G. 4: 7/10

Kia Niro EV: 8/10

Best suited to quickly get out of that *** gas station

Not all gas stations are a party to be. Soggy sandwiches, lukewarm coffee from the day before yesterday, filthy toilets… Brr, get out of there quickly. And then you are better off with the MG, because it can charge quickly with 135 kW. Then you make a ball of the Kia, which can only handle 80 kW.

M.G. 4: 7/10

Kia Niro EV: 6/10

You can learn to invest

Remember when early EVs could really drop in value dramatically? That time is over. And these two are among the stuff expected to depreciate the least: they are predicted to have about 60 percent of their value after three years/50,000 miles. It doesn’t get much better. Draw.

M.G. 4: 8/10

Kia Niro EV: 8/10

The price is proof

According to an independent website, you should be able to lease the MG 4 in the Netherlands from 489 euros per month; the Niro will cost you 556 euros. There are also better deals, but this for comparability. To buy? Then MG wants 35,785 euros (same in Belgium) and Kia 44,795 euros (49,990 euros in Belgium). At MG there is still a smaller battery available, not at Kia.

M.G. 4: 8/10

Kia Niro EV: 6/10

Who is the winner: The Kia Niro EV or the MG 4?

Which of the two wins? It’s so close together that we had to dive into the numbers. We learned that both are excellent, but it is the MG 4 that, with its starting price of 32 grand, shows what we can (and should) expect from our EVs, even with a limited budget. He wins because he fits his time. An uncertain time. An expensive time.

Best EV for every day

M.G. 4: 60/80

Kia Niro EV: 59/80