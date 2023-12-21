For this Christmas Kia Italia has pulled four Special Editions out of the hat, two to be applied to the Niro EV and two to the EV6. Let's see them.

Niro EV

The special editions reserved for the Niro EV are the Business and the Style, the first on sale for 40,950 euros and the second for 47,950. What's different about them? To begin with, complete equipment, such as the 10.25″ navigator with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic Speed ​​Limit Assistance, Automatic Climate Control, Smart Key, 17″ alloy wheels and the 7 years with no mileage limit. The Style Special Edition version also offers a series of additional equipment: Highway Driving Assist, Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Front and rear parking sensors, automatically opening tailgate, seats in artificial leather, heatable and with lumbar support function and full LED headlights.

Niro EV6

Two versions also for the Niro EV6, the Air Business at the price of (48,950 euros) and the Air Special Edition RWD and AWD (58,450 and 61,950 euros). The Air Business is the new entry-level version of the EV6 range, equipped with a 58 kWh battery and capable of a range of up to 394 km. The trim level includes: fabric and artificial leather seats, Kia Navigation System with 12.3″ touch screen with Smart Route Planner included, 19″m alloy wheels, full LED front and rear lights, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane following assist, Smart Cruise Control, emergency braking for cars, pedestrians, cyclists and with turning function.

The Air Special Edition, featuring a 77.4 kWh Long Range battery and a combined range of over 500 km (RWD rear-wheel drive version), offers further new features, such as vegan leather interiors and high gloss wheel arches black. The set-up includes some contents of the top of the range GT-line version such as the 20'' alloy wheels, the Full LED headlights with intelligent adaptive beam, the electronically adjustable front seats with driver's side memory function and heated front seats and rear, the mood lamps for inside the passenger compartment.