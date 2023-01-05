Looks a bit nicer than a van, such a Kia Niro EV Cargo.

Admit it, most vans aren’t exactly sexy cars to drive. Practical, sure. Attractive, no not really. Then a passenger car with a gray license plate is not such a bad idea, right? Kia supplies a ready-made electric commercial vehicle in the form of the Niro EV Cargo.

It is the brand’s second electric commercial vehicle. They previously came up with a delivery van version based on the e-Soul. The brand is working with Veth Automotive to convert the e-Soul and Niro into cargo cars. This is a conversion kit. This means that the vehicle can also be converted back to a passenger car if desired. A second advantage is that stock models or used cars of the e-Soul and new Niro can also be converted.

Customers can choose from two variants when it comes to the Cargo conversion kit. You have the base, where the car is equipped with an aluminum coated loading floor, a metal divider and two lashing eyes. And then there is the Prokit, where you get 4 extra lashing eyes and storage compartments under the loading floor and between the front seats.

The Kia Niro EV Cargo is equipped with a 64.8kWh battery. The driving range is up to 460 kilometers. Cold weather conditions and a loaded Niro will eat a lot of that theoretical range, so that is something to take into account.

Prices

Prices for the conversion start at € 1,990 for the basic kit. The Prokit costs € 2,680. There is a two-year warranty on the conversion kit. The Kia Niro EV Cargo is available from € 38,230. All prices are exclusive of VAT.

Multiple choice

There are more and more options for those looking for an electric commercial vehicle. You have this Kia Niro EV Cargo, but there is a lot of choice when it comes to vans. Peugeot, Opel, Mercedes, Citroen, Ford. All brands that offer commercial vehicles with an electric powertrain.

This article Kia Niro electric van is more fun than a van appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Kia #Niro #electric #van #fun #van