When the new generation of Niro, Kia brings to the debut two special versions with two-tone coloring bookable exclusively online by accessing the “Book your Kia” section of the Kia Italia website. The latest proposals of the first CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) dedicated to those who are attentive to progress and want to move with innovative and highly sustainable products, see as a choice: New Niro EV Evolution Bicolor in Mineral Blue livery emphasized by two High Glossy side bands Black and with rear pillar in Aurora Black Pearl; While for the HEV and PHEV variants Evolution Bicolor the offer includes the Snow White Pearl livery, High Glossy Black side strips and Steel Gray rear pillar.

The originality conferred by the combination of glossy and matte colors and the new colors highlight and instantly communicate the progress and high technology contained in the New Niro. The particular design of the new sophisticated rear pillar, for these special editions in Aurora Black Pearl and Steel Gray, emphasizes the crossover style with a strong and distinctive character.

The New Niro Online Editions can only be reserved on the “Book your Kia” platform. Once the preferred special version has been selected, the customer has 2 days to go to the Dealer and finalize the purchase. In the showroom, the customer will be shown the advantages of the Launch Package dedicated to the New Niro and, only for those who decide to book the special Plug-in hybrid version online, will also receive a free KiaCharge recharge voucher worth 200 € usable at the DCS charging network in Italy. The innovative “Book your Kia” platform, launched in February 2021, makes it possible to identify and select the preferred model from those available online and, with a simple click, book a visit to the Dealership to finalize the purchase. The site hosts offers published by the entire authorized Kia sales network, relating to numerous models in the range, some of which are immediately available for immediate delivery. By entering your postal code of residence, the offer published by the nearest Dealer can be immediately identified: the customer’s shopping experience, therefore, begins online but ends at the network of authorized Dealers. New Niro in all versions, Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and 100% Electric, for 7 years includes warranty, map update and connectivity services.