The new generation of Kia Niro it was presented in November 2021 but on the occasion of the official unveil the Korean car manufacturer had not provided some technical details, in particular there had not been a complete overview of the engines. The brand has thus provided some additional information on the electrified engine that will equip the renewed crossover. The range will therefore be composed of new Full Hybrid engine but also from a plug-in hybrid version and a fully electric version. The new generation of Kia Niro will arrive on the European market in the second half of 2022.

The new powertain HEV will therefore consist of the combination of 1.6 Smartstream GDI four-cylinder engine capable of delivering 105 hp (77 kW) and a 44 hp (32 kW) electric unit. The total power is therefore 141 hp (104 kW) combined with a 6-speed DCT gearbox that Kia has further improved to increase efficiency. Consumption declared by the Korean carmaker now stands at 20.8 km / l (Korean cycle). Replacing the 12V battery, which was placed next to the high-voltage one under the rear seats, made it possible to guarantee a load capacity of 451 liters for the HEV version, with 15 liters more than the previous version. The new generation of Kia Niro is equipped with the Green Zone driving mode which automatically activates the electric-only operation of the car to ensure zero-emission mobility in certain environments and situations. For example, when driving in green areas such as residential areas or nearby schools and hospitals, the HEV version automatically uses electricity based on navigation and driving history data. The driver can also set up dedicated green zones in the navigation system to reduce pollution in areas such as near their home or workplace.

Kia’s intelligent regenerative braking system allows drivers to choose from a range of regeneration levels to easily slow the car and recover kinetic energy to maximize driving range. The system can calculate the amount of regeneration required using radar and road grade information. The revamped crossover has grown in size compared to the previous generation, with a length of 4,420 mm, a width of 1,825 mm, a height of 1,545 mm and a wheelbase of 2,720 mm which result in an increase of 65 mm, 20 mm, 10 mm and 20 mm respectively. The interiors have also been renewed, with seven different finishes and the use of eco-friendly materials: the headlining is made, for example, with recycled wallpaper, the seats are made of Bio PU with Tencel made from eucalyptus leaves and on the panels BTX-free paint is used on the doors to minimize environmental impact and reduce waste. The ADAS included in the Kia DriveWise package include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Remote Smart Parking Assist but also Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC)), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-R) and Front / Rear Parking Distance Warning (PDW-FR). At the center of the dashboard stands the 10.25-inch high-definition panoramic digital display that combines touch screen and virtual dashboard in a single solution to which is also added a 10-inch HUD (Head-Up Display) system that shows information driving key including speed.