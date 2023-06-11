New and renewed objectives for Kia which, during the CEO Investor Day held in Korea, outlined the guidelines for what the development path will be for the coming years. The medium and long-term corporate strategy has undergone an update with a focus on electrification. The annual sales target for 2030 is now 4.3 million units, of which 2.38 million will be electrified vehicles. Financial targets were also revised upwards to KRW 160 trillion in gross revenue, 16 trillion won in profit and an operating margin of 10%.

Kia’s strategy

Kia’s “Plan S” strategy, unveiled in 2020, which focuses on a medium to long-term transformation, illustrates the brand’s transformation goal towards a business focused on electric vehicles and providing customized mobility solutions. Every year since then, Kia has held a CEO Investor Day to communicate the latest updates on its future vision and goals.

The objectives

On the occasion of CEO Investor Day 2023, Kia revealed the business targets and some specific details. The 2030 global sales target of 4.3 million units is 34.4% higher than the 2023 target of 3.2 million. The will to become brand leader on the electric vehicle market is confirmed by increasing the percentage of sales of electrified cars to 55% (2.38 million units) in 2030. This is an increase of 7.5% (300,000 units) compared to the 2030 goal announced in 2022, while global sales of electrified vehicles are expected to increase by 15.5% (320,000 units). Within the updated sales targets, the increase to 1 million units of the number of electric vehicles by 2026 and to 1.6 million units by 2030 is of significant importance, for +25% and +33% compared to the targets announced in 2022.

Kia’s new program

The CEO Investor Day 2023 was the occasion to also illustrate the program reserved for the important business model of purpose-built vehicles (PBV). The launch of a medium-sized PBV model is scheduled for 2025, manufactured in the Hwaseong production plant, dedicated to this type of vehicle, a production site that will gradually produce a complete range of PBVs, of different sizes from small to large, including a robot taxi equipped with self-driving technology. Kia also plans to introduce an integrated data platform to provide customized services and solutions for different needs and to develop mobility services using Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and robotics system.