Last May, Kia unveiled its latest electric mobility gem: the Kia EV3.

This new one Fully electric SUV not only stands out for its driving autonomy impressive of 605 km (WLTP cycle), but brings with it a series of technological innovations which make the transition to the sustainable mobility simpler and more accessible for a growing number of consumers.



A step forward towards sustainable mobility

Kia’s goal with theEV3 it’s clear: make theelectric car an everyday reality for everyone, eliminating any perplexity that might arise when switching from an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle to a petrol-electric vehicle. 100% electric. With a compact design and high performance, Kia’s new SUV appeals to a diverse customer base, offering not only improved efficiency but also an innovative driving experience.

i-Pedal 3.0: the new frontier of regenerative braking

One of the most significant innovations introduced with the EV3 is the technology i-Pedal 3.0which raises the concept of one pedal guide. This system offers the driver the possibility of modulating the regenerative braking intuitively, thanks to precise deceleration management that can be set to different levels, from 0 to 3. The most powerful level, the level 3is particularly suited to driving in heavy traffic, while the lower levels offer smoother control, ideal for winding roads or motorway journeys. The i-Pedal also allows you to memorise your chosen braking level, improving theenergy efficiency and ensuring a relaxed driving experience.

Intelligent Regenerative Braking 3.0: The Co-pilot of the Future

The system of intelligent regenerative braking present on the EV3 is another technological milestone, capable of reading the surrounding environment and automatically intervening based on driving conditions. This technology, integrated with the navigation system, allows the vehicle to automatically slow down when approaching sharp curves, intersections or speed limits, making driving safer and more stress-free. In addition, the function Smart Regenerative System 3.0further enhances the urban experience, reducing driver tension by autonomously managing deceleration based on traffic or road conditions.

An autonomy that reassures

One of the most critical points for those approaching electric mobility for the first time is thedriving autonomy. Kia has addressed this problem by equipping the EV3 with a 81.4 kWhthe largest in its segment. This battery offers a range of 605 kmthe highest in the WLTP cycle, making the EV3 one of the most efficient electric cars on the market. Working on theaerodynamics of the vehicle, Kia engineers have achieved a drag coefficient of just 0.26 CDminimizing air resistance and maximizing the SUV’s energy efficiency.

Fast charging and advanced technology

Another strong point of the EV3 is its fast charging capability. Thanks to a cutting-edge charging system, you can charge your car from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes with a 350 kW charging station. This makes the EV3 perfect for long journeys, significantly reducing waiting time while charging. In addition, the charging system liquid cooling of the battery and the use of a heat pump further improve battery performance, especially in cold climates.

V2L Technology: Energy Always at Hand

One of the most interesting features of the EV3 is the function Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)which allows you to use the car as a power source to power external devices. This innovative technology allows, for example, to power household appliances such as a laptop, a coffee machine or even a projector, turning the car into a real mobile power station. This also makes the EV3 an ideal choice for outdoor activities or situations off gridwhere no electrical infrastructure is available.

Efficiency on the road: the help of the digital coach

To help drivers get the most out of their battery range, Kia has integrated the Driving Range Guide. This tool provides real-time information on the maximum and minimum range achievable based on driving style. A green indicator signals efficient driving, while an orange indicator warns that efficiency is not optimal. This system encourages drivers to improve their driving style to extend their range.

Comfort and sustainability in every condition

The EV3 is designed to ensure optimum comfort in all weather conditions. Thanks to the system HVAC THINan innovative system of heating, ventilation and air conditioningpassengers enjoy a comfortable interior environment, regardless of the outside climate. This system reduces 33 percent the height of the unit, increasing the interior space for the front passengers, and at the same time optimizes the vehicle’s energy consumption.

An electric future accessible to all

With the EV3, Kia demonstrates how it is possible to combine advanced technology, sustainability And accessibility in a single vehicle. The current version is available with all-wheel drive two-wheel drive (2WD)but Kia has already announced the imminent arrival of a version All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and of a version GTwhich will further expand the range of options available to consumers.