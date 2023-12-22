New appointment at the top of Kia's European branch. The Korean car manufacturer has in fact announced the arrival of Marc Hedrich as new CEO. The manager will take on the role of CEO of the brand for the Old Continent starting from January 1st, while also assuming the role of president. For Hedrich this is a further step within the company, where he has already held the role of President of Kia France. He will take over as CEO for Europe from Won Jeong Jeong, who has led the subsidiary for the past four years.

Hedrich's experience for Kia

Marc Hedrich brings with him a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, having held leadership roles at a national and regional level for over 30 years. Not only his most recent position as President of Kia France, but also numerous senior positions in major car manufacturers. In his long association with the Kia brand, he has contributed to improving all strategic and operational areas: from sales, marketing, product, to customer service and dealers. “The European market is playing a role of primary importance in the brand's objectives of becoming a global leader in the electric vehicle market through the launch of 15 new models by 2027, and of increasing the market share to 55%. market share for electrified vehicles by 2030. Looking to the future, the European team will continue its bold process of transforming itself into a provider of sustainable mobility solutions, with a focus on people, planet and profit. I am delighted to work with the strong European team in achieving these goals”Hedrich's first statements.

Jeong's legacy

Jeong joined Kia Europe in 2020 and has since successfully led the subsidiary in its transformation into the broader regional dimension. Under his leadership, Kia continued its evolution into a sustainable mobility provider with a greater focus on brand management and electrified solutions. Furthermore, the company culture has changed pace so much so that its employees elected the European branch “Great Place to Work” in 2023, projecting it into the segment of the 20% of the best employers in the world.

Hedrich's career at Kia

Marc Hedrich graduated from the European Business School and began his career in the 1990s at Ford's French subsidiary. Subsequently he became Marketing Director of Škoda in France and subsequently for Seat France. In 2003 he joined Toyota France again as Marketing Director. With the experience acquired at the major European branches of the automotive sector, Marc has always held strategic positions for almost twelve years in both Toyota France and Toyota Europe. In 2015 he was appointed Managing Director of Kia France. Since 1 January 2021 he has held the position of President of Kia France.