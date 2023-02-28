Kia inaugurates a new era in the relationship with the end customer, proposing a new way of approaching the brand and the product through the Limitless Brochure. The traditional paper brochure is replaced by an innovative system, Limitless Brochure, which exploits the very latest 3D technologies and augmented reality, allowing the customer to configure the chosen car, visualize it concretely and also to use it within a cutting-edge game equipped with facial commands, for extremely engaging interactive experience for all age groups.

The project starts with the best-selling 100% electric sports car EV6 GT and will soon be extended to the cars in the range. The advantages of this new communication method are many, starting from the increase in brand awareness, by virtue of the adoption of the most innovative and cutting-edge technologies. With this system, Kia improves the approach and knowledge experience, allowing the customer, through an experiential leaflet, to enter the EV6 GT world in a totally intuitive and simple way, allowing the car of interest to be viewed in 3D in any time and in any place, for example even parked in your garage.

The system provides for the possibility of transforming the experience from virtual to realby contacting the dealer directly. The Limitless Brochure, being an interactive tool, has the indisputable advantage, compared to traditional paper support, of real-time communication of updates, allowing the customer to have a precise and timely representation of the product at all times. Limitless Brochure fully interprets Kia’s vision of environmental respect and sustainability issues, realizing a significant reduction in costs and environmental impact by virtue of the significant reduction in the use of paper.