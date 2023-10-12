A nice looking car ready to be released into Asian markets for now, plus a couple of concepts to show what the brand’s mid-range goals are. These are the innovations that Kia has brought about red carpet of the first EV Day which was held in recent days in Korea and destined to be repeated on an annual basis. On the one hand, therefore, a new SUV called EV5 “designed for the needs of millennial families”, as underlined by the parent company. On the other hand, the EV3 concept which materializes Kia’s desire to offer the highlights of its flagship EV9 SUV in a smaller SUV, to which is added the second EV4 concept, which redefines the stylistic features of the electric sedan. “Kia is intensely focused on providing solutions to the concerns that continue to cause hesitation when it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle”Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, explained to the audience. “We will meet customer expectations by offering a full range of electric vehicles at various price levels and by improving the availability of charging infrastructure”.

The new SUV

EV5 was born on the EV platform specially created by Kia for its electric range, known by the acronym E-GMP. Production will take place in both China and Korea and the Chinese market will have access to three variants: standard, long-range and long-range AWD. The standard model, equipped with a 64 kWh battery and 160 kW motor, is expected to have a driving range of 530 km according to CLTC (Combined Charging and Load Cycle) standards. The long-range model, equipped with an 88 kWh battery and the same 160 kW engine, aims to achieve a range of 720 km. The long-range AWD model will finally be equipped with an 88 kWh battery and a combined power of 230 kW, with a 160 kW motor on the front axle and a 70 kW one at the rear. With the AWD model, Kia is targeting a driving range of 650km based on CLTC standards. Additionally, EV5 offers fast charging capability that allows you to charge the battery from 30% to 80% in just 27 minutes. The vehicle will also offer a regenerative braking system and an i-Pedal system that allows the driver to slow down and accelerate using a single pedal, thus minimizing fatigue and improving driving comfort.

Safety and driver assistance systems

There are a total of seven airbags installed to protect passengers. In addition to the cutting-edge technology applied to the seat belts, the structure of the EV5 is designed to ensure optimal resistance. The EV5 features Kia’s latest advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a wide range of active safety systems. The model is equipped with Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2), which helps the driver maintain distance, stay centered in the lane, change lanes and adjust lateral positioning. With a simple touch of the smart key, the Digital Key 2, you can activate the EV5’s Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) system. This technology allows the SUV to park itself without the need for intervention from the driver, who can decide, indifferently, whether to remain inside or outside the vehicle. Using ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles, the RSPA 2 system automatically maneuvers the EV5 into the designated parking space, operating the accelerator, brakes and gearbox. The system automatically applies the brakes if it detects an obstacle in the vehicle’s path. EV5 is also equipped with the RCCA (Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist) system to prevent possible collisions with oncoming vehicles when reversing.

Kia’s take on the range

“We will continue to meet the needs of our customers through new digital platforms and technologies, to continue to find better ways forward”concludes Ho Sung Song, “Because at the heart of Kia’s DNA is our promise to offer more advanced sustainable mobility solutions that improve people’s lives.” It only remains to understand if and when Kia’s new SUV will be marketed in Europe and in particular in Italy. Only then will we also know the prices.